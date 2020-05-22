StockMarketWire.com - Upstream oil and gas company Coro Energy said it had acquired a 15% stake in the Duyung PSC, located in Indonesia, from West Natuna Exploration after meeting all regulatory requirements.
The license holders of the Duyung PSC were now Conrad Petroleum (76.5% operated interest), Coro (15% non-operated interest) and Empyrean Energy (8.5% non-operated interest).
At 9:46am: [LON:CORO] Coro Energy Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.04p at 0.46p
