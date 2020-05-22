StockMarketWire.com - Computer boards maker Concurrent Technologies said it had appointed Brent Salgat as an executive director.
Salgat had extensive technical, sales, and management experience gained over the last 32 years. During his career he had worked for leading embedded computing companies engaging with customers on their applications in the defence, telecommunications, transportation, medical and industrial markets.
At 9:48am: [LON:CNC] Concurrent Technologies PLC share price was 0p at 107p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
