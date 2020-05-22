StockMarketWire.com - Fire security company London Securities reported flat profit growth as higher costs offset a climb in revenue.
For 2019, pre-tax profit rose to 24K from 23K on-year as revenue rose 6.7% to £146.9K on-year.
Distribution costs rose 7% to £54.1K
The dividend was unchanged at £0.80 a share.
At 10:07am: [LON:LSC] London Security PLC share price was 0p at 2050p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
