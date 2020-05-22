FTSE 100 Burberry Group 1437.25 +4.53% Compass Group 1167.75 +2.84% Whitbread 2530.00 +2.80% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3638.50 +2.38% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 105.60 +2.33% Prudential 1039.00 -6.77% International Consolidated Airlines 193.78 -5.98% United Utilities Group 880.80 -4.47% HSBC Holdings 383.50 -3.86% Severn Trent 2381.00 -3.53% FTSE 250 Future 1186.00 +8.61% Trainline 518.00 +4.39% Ip Group 59.80 +3.28% Provident Financial 162.65 +3.27% Barr (A.G.) 480.00 +3.23% Aj Bell 388.50 -12.89% Go-Ahead Group 1103.50 -10.21% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 34.65 -6.35% Puretech Health 242.25 -5.00% Spectris 2584.50 -3.89% FTSE 350 Future 1186.00 +8.61% Burberry Group 1437.25 +4.53% Trainline 518.00 +4.39% Ip Group 59.80 +3.28% Provident Financial 162.65 +3.27% Aj Bell 388.50 -12.89% Go-Ahead Group 1103.50 -10.21% Prudential 1039.00 -6.77% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 34.65 -6.35% International Consolidated Airlines 193.78 -5.98% AIM Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.33 +30.00% Echo Energy 0.95 +18.75% Mysale Group 5.63 +18.53% Bezant Resources 0.13 +18.18% Orosur Mining Inc 3.30 +17.86% Tissue Regenix Group 0.42 -56.41% Hurricane Energy 7.04 -42.30% ValiRx 7.50 -14.29% URU Metals 95.00 -13.64% Baron Oil 0.08 -13.16% Overall Market Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.33 +30.00% Echo Energy 0.95 +18.75% Mysale Group 5.63 +18.53% Bezant Resources 0.13 +18.18% Orosur Mining Inc 3.30 +17.86% Tissue Regenix Group 0.42 -56.41% Hurricane Energy 7.04 -42.30% Management Consulting Group 0.35 -18.60% Lamprell 20.05 -15.04% ValiRx 7.50 -14.29%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -