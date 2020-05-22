StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Burberry Group                          1437.25       +4.53%
Compass Group                           1167.75       +2.84%
Whitbread                               2530.00       +2.80%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3638.50       +2.38%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             105.60       +2.33%
Prudential                              1039.00       -6.77%
International Consolidated Airlines      193.78       -5.98%
United Utilities Group                   880.80       -4.47%
HSBC Holdings                            383.50       -3.86%
Severn Trent                            2381.00       -3.53%

FTSE 250
Future                                  1186.00       +8.61%
Trainline                                518.00       +4.39%
Ip Group                                  59.80       +3.28%
Provident Financial                      162.65       +3.27%
Barr (A.G.)                              480.00       +3.23%
Aj Bell                                  388.50      -12.89%
Go-Ahead Group                          1103.50      -10.21%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       34.65       -6.35%
Puretech Health                          242.25       -5.00%
Spectris                                2584.50       -3.89%

FTSE 350
Ip Group                                  59.80       +3.28%
Provident Financial                      162.65       +3.27%
AIM
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.33      +30.00%
Echo Energy                                0.95      +18.75%
Mysale Group                               5.63      +18.53%
Bezant Resources                           0.13      +18.18%
Orosur Mining Inc                          3.30      +17.86%
Tissue Regenix Group                       0.42      -56.41%
Hurricane Energy                           7.04      -42.30%
ValiRx                                     7.50      -14.29%
URU Metals                                95.00      -13.64%
Baron Oil                                  0.08      -13.16%

Overall Market
Tissue Regenix Group                       0.42      -56.41%
Management Consulting Group                0.35      -18.60%
Lamprell                                  20.05      -15.04%
