StockMarketWire.com - Domino's Pizza Group shareholders approved sale of the company's Norwegian business to its minority holders, Pizza Holding and EYJA Fjarfestingafelag III.
Approval of the transaction meant the sale had been completed and that the company was now the entire owner PPS Foods, also known as Dominos Sweden.
At 1:05pm: [LON:DOM] Dominos Pizza Group PLC share price was +0.1p at 357.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: