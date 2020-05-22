StockMarketWire.com - Sports and other merchandise retailer Frasers said it had noted government proposals for a phased reopening of retail stores, which it said could potentially see its outlets begin to open from 1 June.
Frasers confirmed its online offering of sporting goods, fitness equipment and other products had continued trading during the lockdown.
The company said it had decided payments to 'virtually all' directly engaged employees, including those on casual contracts, would remain at 100% of normal salary levels for May.
The decision applied to both furloughed and non-furloughed employees.
At 1:12pm: [LON:FRAS] Frasers Group PLC share price was +4p at 267.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
