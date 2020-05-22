StockMarketWire.com - Animal drug company Eco Animal Health said it had received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency for the use of Aivlosin water-soluble granules for the treatment of Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae in pigs.
Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae was the most common primary pathogen in pig respiratory disease and a key instigator of secondary bacterial and viral pathogens.
Aivlosin, an antimicrobial, was used under veterinary prescription for the treatment of a variety of economically important respiratory and enteric diseases in poultry and pigs.
The European Commission as expected to issue a marketing authorisation within two months of the publication of a positive opinion, the company said.
At 1:27pm: [LON:EAH] Eco Animal Health Group PLC share price was +10.5p at 208p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: