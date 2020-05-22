StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics company Genedrive said its SARS-CoV-2 testing kit had received a CE-IVD mark and was now available for commercial sale across the European Union, including the UK.
Obtaining the CE designation also accelerated market access to countries accept the mark.
The Genedrive kit was a novel polymerase chain reactionassay designed to detect active infection in Coivd-19 patients. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease.
At 1:32pm: [LON:GDR] Genedrive Plc share price was +4p at 168.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
