StockMarketWire.com - Great Western Mining said it had signed an option agreement with a subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties to acquire the Olympic gold project in Nevada.
The project comprised 48 mineral prospective for gold and silver and the option payments amounted to $150k over four years.
Great Western had become responsible for lease costs and was entitled to carry out a full exploration programme with right of access to all historic data.
Completion of the acquisition could be accelerated by bringing forward annual option payments.
At 1:37pm: [LON:GWMO] Great Western Mining Corporation PLC share price was -0p at 0.12p
