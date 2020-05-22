FTSE 100 Burberry Group 1431.75 +4.13% Whitbread 2556.50 +3.88% Dcc 6722.00 +3.61% Auto Trader Group 522.40 +3.45% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8868.00 +2.97% Prudential 1016.75 -8.77% International Consolidated Airlines 191.63 -7.02% HSBC Holdings 381.55 -4.35% Severn Trent 2374.00 -3.81% United Utilities Group 888.70 -3.61% FTSE 250 Marston's 59.65 +83.20% Future 1199.00 +9.80% Bakkavor Group 74.90 +7.00% Helios Towers 136.50 +5.81% Ip Group 61.05 +5.44% Aj Bell 385.25 -13.62% Go-Ahead Group 1091.00 -11.23% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 35.03 -5.32% Investec 146.33 -5.13% Firstgroup 53.25 -4.57% FTSE 350 Marston's 59.65 +83.20% Future 1199.00 +9.80% Bakkavor Group 74.90 +7.00% Helios Towers 136.50 +5.81% Ip Group 61.05 +5.44% Aj Bell 385.25 -13.62% Go-Ahead Group 1091.00 -11.23% Prudential 1016.75 -8.77% International Consolidated Airlines 191.63 -7.02% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 35.03 -5.32% AIM Orosur Mining Inc 3.80 +35.71% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.33 +30.00% Coro Energy Ord 0.1p 0.53 +23.53% Bezant Resources 0.13 +18.18% React Group 1.57 +16.67% Tissue Regenix Group 0.45 -53.85% Hurricane Energy 6.65 -45.49% Prospex Oil Gas 0.10 -25.93% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.80 -15.79% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.28 -15.38% Overall Market Marston's 59.65 +83.20% Orosur Mining Inc 3.80 +35.71% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.33 +30.00% Coro Energy Ord 0.1p 0.53 +23.53% Bezant Resources 0.13 +18.18% Tissue Regenix Group 0.45 -53.85% Hurricane Energy 6.65 -45.49% Prospex Oil Gas 0.10 -25.93% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.80 -15.79% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.28 -15.38%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
