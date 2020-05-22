StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Burberry Group                          1431.75       +4.13%
Whitbread                               2556.50       +3.88%
Dcc                                     6722.00       +3.61%
Auto Trader Group                        522.40       +3.45%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8868.00       +2.97%
Prudential                              1016.75       -8.77%
International Consolidated Airlines      191.63       -7.02%
HSBC Holdings                            381.55       -4.35%
Severn Trent                            2374.00       -3.81%
United Utilities Group                   888.70       -3.61%

FTSE 250
Marston's                                 59.65      +83.20%
Future                                  1199.00       +9.80%
Bakkavor Group                            74.90       +7.00%
Helios Towers                            136.50       +5.81%
Ip Group                                  61.05       +5.44%
Aj Bell                                  385.25      -13.62%
Go-Ahead Group                          1091.00      -11.23%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       35.03       -5.32%
Investec                                 146.33       -5.13%
Firstgroup                                53.25       -4.57%

FTSE 350
AIM
Orosur Mining Inc                          3.80      +35.71%
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.33      +30.00%
Coro Energy  Ord 0.1p                      0.53      +23.53%
Bezant Resources                           0.13      +18.18%
React Group                                1.57      +16.67%
Tissue Regenix Group                       0.45      -53.85%
Hurricane Energy                           6.65      -45.49%
Prospex Oil  Gas                           0.10      -25.93%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      0.80      -15.79%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         0.28      -15.38%

Overall Market
