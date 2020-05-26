Final Result
27/05/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
AGM / EGM
27/05/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)
27/05/2020 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
27/05/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
27/05/2020 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
27/05/2020 Wameja Limited (WJA)
27/05/2020 Trident Resources PLC (TRR)
27/05/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
27/05/2020 The Gym Group Plc (GYM)
27/05/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
27/05/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
27/05/2020 Brunner Investment Trust Plc (the) (BUT)
27/05/2020 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
27/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)
27/05/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)
