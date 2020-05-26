Interim Result
29/05/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
02/06/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
04/06/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
10/06/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
Final Result
27/05/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
28/05/2020 Animalcare Group PLC (ANCR)
01/06/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
02/06/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
02/06/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
02/06/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
03/06/2020 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
03/06/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
04/06/2020 Helical Bar PLC (HLCL)
04/06/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
04/06/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
09/06/2020 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
11/06/2020 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
11/06/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group (JLEN)
11/06/2020 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
17/06/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
17/06/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)
23/06/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)
23/06/2020 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
24/06/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
AGM / EGM
27/05/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
27/05/2020 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
27/05/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
27/05/2020 Brunner Investment Trust Plc (the) (BUT)
27/05/2020 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
27/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)
27/05/2020 The Gym Group Plc (GYM)
27/05/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
27/05/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
27/05/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)
27/05/2020 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
27/05/2020 Trident Resources PLC (TRR)
27/05/2020 Wameja Limited (WJA)
27/05/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)
28/05/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
28/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
28/05/2020 Strix Group PLC (KETL)
28/05/2020 Kcell JSC (19PS)
28/05/2020 CPP Group PLC (CPP)
28/05/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
28/05/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
29/05/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
29/05/2020 Eve Sleep Plc (EVE)
29/05/2020 TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (PBLT)
29/05/2020 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
29/05/2020 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)
29/05/2020 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
29/05/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)
29/05/2020 PJSC Acron (AKRN)
30/05/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)
01/06/2020 Blackbird Plc (BIRD)
01/06/2020 Intu Properties (INTU)
01/06/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
01/06/2020 Rockhopper Exploration PLC (RKH)
02/06/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)
02/06/2020 e-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
02/06/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
03/06/2020 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
03/06/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)
03/06/2020 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)
03/06/2020 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
03/06/2020 DP Eurasia (DPEU)
03/06/2020 Everyman Media Group Plc (EMAN)
04/06/2020 Cluff Natural Resources PLC (CLNR)
04/06/2020 Calisen Plc Ord Gbp0.01 Wi (CLSN)
04/06/2020 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)
04/06/2020 Centralnic Group Plc (CNIC)
04/06/2020 Georgia Capital Plc (CGEO)
04/06/2020 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
04/06/2020 Luceco Plc (LUCE)
04/06/2020 Compagnie De St-Gobain (COD)
04/06/2020 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc (GHG)
05/06/2020 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)
05/06/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
05/06/2020 Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM)
08/06/2020 Sound Energy PLC (SOU)
08/06/2020 Starwood European Real Est Fin Ltd (SWEF)
08/06/2020 Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL)
09/06/2020 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
09/06/2020 Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc (NOG)
10/06/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
10/06/2020 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc (FLO)
11/06/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)
11/06/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings Plc (ALFA)
11/06/2020 Bacanora Minerals Ltd (BCN)
11/06/2020 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
11/06/2020 NB Global Floating Rate Inc Fund £ (NBLS)
11/06/2020 Xeros Technology Group Plc (XSG)
11/06/2020 Corero Network Security PLC (CNS)
11/06/2020 Parity Group PLC (PTY)
12/06/2020 Informa PLC (INF)
12/06/2020 Katoro Gold Mining Plc (KAT)
15/06/2020 IQ-AI Limited (IQAI)
16/06/2020 Jyske Bank AS (0MGD)
16/06/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
16/06/2020 Altus Strategies Plc (ALS)
16/06/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
16/06/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
17/06/2020 Pelatro Plc (PTRO)
17/06/2020 Wentworth Resources Limited (WEN)
17/06/2020 G4S PLC (GFS)
17/06/2020 RTC Group PLC (RTC)
17/06/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
18/06/2020 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)
18/06/2020 Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. Gdr Each Repr 10 A Shs Rmb1 Reg S Wi (HTSC)
18/06/2020 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)
18/06/2020 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)
18/06/2020 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
18/06/2020 MHP SE (MHPC)
18/06/2020 Middlefield Canadian INC PCC (MCT)
19/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
19/06/2020 JKX Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
19/06/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)
22/06/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)
22/06/2020 Saga (SAGA)
23/06/2020 Hon Hai Precision Industry Ltd (HHPD)
24/06/2020 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
24/06/2020 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
25/06/2020 Capita PLC (CPI)
25/06/2020 NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Ltd (NBDG)
25/06/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
26/06/2020 Petro Matad Ltd (MATD)
26/06/2020 Hydrogen Group PLC (HYDG)
26/06/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
Ex-Dividend
28/05/2020 Restore PLC (RST)
28/05/2020 Seneca Global Income Growth Trust Plc (SIGT)
28/05/2020 Spire Healthcare Group (SPI)
28/05/2020 X5 Retail Group N.V (FIVE)
28/05/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
28/05/2020 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
28/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
28/05/2020 DFS Furniture Plc (DFS)
28/05/2020 RA International Group Plc (RAI)
28/05/2020 Balfour Beatty B (BBYB)
28/05/2020 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
28/05/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
28/05/2020 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
28/05/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)
28/05/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
28/05/2020 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)
28/05/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
28/05/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
28/05/2020 Nottingham Building Society (NOTP)
28/05/2020 Air China (AIRC)
28/05/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
28/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
28/05/2020 Canadian General Investment Ltd (CGI)
01/06/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)
01/06/2020 Ojsc Phosagro (10NC)
03/06/2020 Cnooc Ltd Cnooc Sponsored Adr Representing 100 Ord (0A2C)
04/06/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
04/06/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
04/06/2020 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
04/06/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
04/06/2020 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSC)
04/06/2020 RM Secured Direct Lending Plc (RMDL)
04/06/2020 JPMorgan US Smaller Companies IT PLC (JUSC)
04/06/2020 STM Group PLC (STM)
04/06/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)
04/06/2020 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
04/06/2020 AVIVA PLC 8 3/4% CUM (AV.A)
04/06/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
04/06/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
04/06/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
04/06/2020 Bank Of America Corp Bank Of America Ord Shs (0Q16)
04/06/2020 Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG)
04/06/2020 Cenkos Securities PLC (CNKS)
04/06/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
04/06/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)
04/06/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)
04/06/2020 Foresight Technology Vct Plc (FTV)
11/06/2020 AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP)
11/06/2020 Orchard Funding Group Plc (ORCH)
11/06/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
11/06/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
11/06/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)
11/06/2020 Sopheon PLC (SPE)
11/06/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)
11/06/2020 Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSDL)
12/06/2020 Coca-cola Co Coca-cola Ord Shs (0QZK)
16/06/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works (MMK)
18/06/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
18/06/2020 Informa PLC (INF)
18/06/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
18/06/2020 Forterra PLC (FORT)
18/06/2020 Amati Aim Vct Plc (AMAT)
22/06/2020 Lite-on Technology Corp (LTTG)
25/06/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
