StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory drug developer Synairgen posted a full-year loss, as it continued to spend on R&D, and said an investigation into a potential Covid-19 treatment was progressing well.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £4.8m, compared to losses of £4.1m on-year.
The company said it had paused a trial of inhaled treatment SNG001 in COPD patients due to the prevalence of Covide-19 in the community, with 109 out of 120 patients recruited.
Synairgen in March said it had received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to conduct an unplanned interim analysis.
The approval was given on the grounds that data from the 109 COPD patients with confirmed viral infection generated useful safety, biomarker and potentially efficacy data to support ongoing trials of SNG001 in COVID-19 patients.
The study was progressing well, with 98 patients out of the target of 100 now dosed in the hospital setting.
Results from that part of the study are expected in July.
Synairgen said it was extending thestudy to patients in the home environment with confirmed Covid-19, to initiate dosing with SNG001 or placebo earlier in the course of the illness and before severe lower respiratory tract symptoms developed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
