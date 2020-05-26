StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company S4 Capital said it had acquired Latin American data and analytics consultancy Digodat, for an undisclosed sum.
Digodat was being merged with S4 Capital's programmatic media practice MightyHive.
'Despite the pressures of COVID-19, S4Capital believes that further expansion of its first-party data, digital advertising content, data and analytics, and programmatic capabilities should continue, as long as the strength of its balance sheet is not compromised,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: