StockMarketWire.com - Auto dealer Marshall Motor confirmed it would reopen its UK showrooms next week, in line with government rules.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced on Sunday that car showrooms wold be permitted to reopen from 1 June.
'Implementation of the company's detailed plans to re-open its showrooms were already well advanced in anticipation of this announcement,' Marshall Motor said.
'Since the company closed its operations on 23 March, it has undertaken comprehensive risk assessments of its sites, produced a detailed reactivation plan and engaged with and trained all colleagues returning to work on our revised operating procedures.'
'The board is confident that it is taking all necessary steps to ensure it is Covid-19 secure in line with current health and safety legislation.'
Marshall Motor said its aftersales facilities were now open for all customers and for all services, having previously been focused on supporting the emergency services, commercial vehicle operators, key workers and vulnerable people.
'Whilst still early, initial demand is encouraging as we start to ramp-up our aftersales operations,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
