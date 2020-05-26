StockMarketWire.com - Real estate agency Foxtons said it would be begin re-opening its branches over the course of this week, with all branches expected to open by 1 June 2020. The company also reported a slump in commissions as lockdown measures weighed on growth.
In the eight weeks between Monday 23 March 2020 and Friday 15 May, commissions earned were down 44% on the prior year, with lettings commissions and sales commissions, down 40% and 61%, respectively.
Mortgage broking, meanwhile, revenues were down 2%.
Furloughed employees back to work on a gradual basis from the same date, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: