StockMarketWire.com - Bus and train operator Stagecoach welcomed a move by the UK government to restart bus, tram and light rail services in England.
The country's Department for Transport announced that it was offering £254m of further funding for buses and £29m for trams and light rail.
The funding would help increase the frequency and capacity of services as steps were taken to ease lockdown measures in England.
Normal bus, tram and light rail networks across the UK had been paused since March.
Stagecoach said discussions would continue between the government and industry representatives regarding future arrangements, and that it would assess the full detail of the government's plans as they were confirmed.
'We are pleased that the government has recognised the importance of safe and sustainable public transport now and for the future,' chief executive Martin Griffiths said.
'This funding is designed to help transition our public transport networks from lockdown to more normal levels.'
'It is important the right level of resources remain in place to ensure public transport operators can continue to provide local communities with the services they need.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
