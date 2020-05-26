StockMarketWire.com - Membrane technology developer Modern Water said it had won an equipment order worth CNY3.56m (around £410k) from Sichuan province in China.
The order involved its largest single order for 20 Microtrace PDV units and seven sets of related consumables.
'Following a directive from the Sichuan Department of Ecology and Environment Office, the new PDV units, which measure trace metals in water, soil and food, will be used to improve the province's emergency response to environmental emergencies and overcome a shortfall to provide comprehensive analysis on water quality,' the company.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
