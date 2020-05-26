StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline EasyJet said that chief financial officer Andrew Findlay was poised to stand down, but wouldn't depart for another year.
The company said Findlay has advised it of his desire to resign, but was expected to stay until May 2021 in adherence with his contractual obligations.
'In the meantime, Andrew will continue with his existing responsibilities and the search for his successor will now commence,' EasyJet said.
