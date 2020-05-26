StockMarketWire.com - Plumbing company Ferguson chief financial officer Mike Powell had resigned to take up the same position at packaging company Mondi.
Powell was committed to assisting the company with an orderly transition and a search for his successor was underway, the company said.
The new CFO role at Ferguson would in future be based at its Newport News, Virginia headquarters in the US.
Mondi said the effective date of Powell's appointment would be announced in due course.
He would succeed Andrew King, who was appointed as Mondi's chief executive last month.
