StockMarketWire.com - UK software provider Softcat said it had traded 'satisfactorily' during its third quarter through April, having grown revenue, gross profit and operating profit.
Cash receipts from customers had remained broadly in line with normal trends.
'There remains a high degree of uncertainty in the coming months and Softcat is not immune to the challenges faced by the wider economy,' the company said in a brief trading update.
'However, we have moved seamlessly to a remote working model and the board is encouraged by the resilience of the business thus far.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
