StockMarketWire.com - IT services provider Kainos said it would not declare a final dividend in a bid to conserve cash despite reporting a 10% rise in annual profit underpinned by an uptick in sales.
The company said it would review its dividend position later in the year, when the impact of the coronavirus pandemic became clearer.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit rose 10% to £23.2m on-year and revenue climbed 18% to £178.8m.
Sales orders were up 42% to £243.6m and the contracted backlog grew 47% to £180.0m.
'Against the backdrop of an uncertain global economic climate, the directors believe that the group's very strong sales performance and consequent increase in contracted backlog provide a solid foundation which supports near-term performance,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
