StockMarketWire.com - Iron deficiency focused Shield Therapeutics said it had appointed current director Hans Peter Hasler as its new chairman.
Hasler had joined the company's board in July 2018 and was a previous chief operating officer at both Elan Corporation and Biogen.
He would on 18 June replace current chairman James Karis, who's pending departure was announced last week.
At 8:02am: [LON:STX] Shield Therapeutics PLC share price was 0p at 92.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: