StockMarketWire.com - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda said that Dr Andy Palmer would step down as president and chief executive officer on 25 May 2020.
The company appointed Tobias Moers to take over the role of CEO from Dr Andy Palmer.
In the interim period Keith Stanton, currently vice president and chief manufacturing operations officer, was appointed interim chief operating officer to support the executive chairman, Lawrence Stroll.
Moers would be based at the company's headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire and join on 1 August 2020.
At 8:19am: [LON:AML] Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC share price was +8.99p at 44.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
