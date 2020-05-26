StockMarketWire.com - IP Group, the developer of intellectual property-based businesses, said its portfolio company Oxford Nanopore Technologies had raised an additional £48.4m of new capital to support growth.
Following completion of the funding round, IP Group held a stake of 15.9% valued at £257.7m, a reduction of £6.1m.
Oxford Nanopore's real-time DNA/RNA sequencer was being used extensively for epidemiology and research purposes in the current Covid-19 pandemic.
At 8:41am: [LON:IPO] Ip Group PLC share price was +1.65p at 62.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
