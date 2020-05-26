StockMarketWire.com - Freight management services provider Xpediator said activity levels were 'slightly' lower, but that it was nevertheless trading relatively well through the Covid-19 pandemic.
'The group has traded resiliently through this extraordinary period to date,' the company said in an update to coincide with its annual general meeting.
'Activity levels are understandably slightly lower with good demand from some sectors offset by sectors made weaker due to the Covid-19 pandemic.'
'While group operational performance has held up relatively well taking account of Covid-19, the impact on margins has been less affected as a result of significant cost reduction measures taken at the outset of the pandemic.'
'It is currently too early to provide definitive guidance for the full year, but the board believe the business is performing well in extraordinary circumstances and that this reflects the strength of the group structure with its asset light base and spread of activity across multiple sectors and geographies.'
At 8:41am: [LON:XPD] Xpediator Plc share price was +1.5p at 26.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: