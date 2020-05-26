StockMarketWire.com - Listed infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships said it had invested INPP a further £6.8m to acquire an accretive additional stake in the Essex 'Building Schools for the Future' project.
The company invested in two PFI project companies that own the project's four schools which typically provided education facilities to over 3,700 secondary school pupils across Essex, UK.
INPP acquired the additional interest in the project from Skanska UK Pension Fund, RM plc, and the Essex County Council to increase the its existing investment to 28% on phase 1 and 100% on phase 2.
At 8:51am: [LON:INPP] International Public Partnerships LD share price was +1.7p at 161.7p
