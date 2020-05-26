StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services group Uniphar warned of a hit to its earnings in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company said that, based on April trading, it believed associated disruptions would impact 2020 earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the region of €5m.
The guidance was based on an assumption that severe restrictions would ease gradually from June onwards before normalising towards the end of the year.
'As we navigate these challenges it's critical that we retain our vital resources and infrastructure to position the group to deliver its strategy in the medium term,' Maurice Pratt said in AGM speech notes.
'Looking forward, the board will continue to focus on the group's delivery against our ambitious strategic priorities to drive and enhance shareholder value.'
At 8:54am: [LON:UPR] Uniphar PLC share price was 0p at 1.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
