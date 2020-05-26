StockMarketWire.com - Digital consultancy The Panoply said its FutureGov business had won a $5.2m contract with a large global philanthropic organisation, which it didn't identify.
The 14-month contract would see FutureGov supporting the organisation's teams across EU capital cities, to improve local government services.
At 8:58am: [LON:TPX] share price was +10p at 57.5p
