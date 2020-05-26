StockMarketWire.com - Marina operator Sutton Harbour said it had been granted an extension to a revolving credit facility by incumbent lender National Westminster Bank.
The facility had been extended by £2m for twelve months to provide additional headroom a result of disrupted trading caused by Covid-19 restrictions.
The facility had thereby increased to £27m from £25m.
Sutton Harbour said it continued to remain in close contact with its tenants, customers and key stakeholders.
It was also keeping a close watch on changes to government restrictions to allow preparations for the re-opening of facilities.
'Following the government guidance, the company is pleased that berth-holders are now accessing their boats berthed in the marinas and that the re-awakening of the facilities is proceeding with appropriate care,' it said.
At 9:10am: [LON:SUH] Sutton Harbour Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 16.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
