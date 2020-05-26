StockMarketWire.com - Franchised sales and lettings agency brand Hunters Property reported a fall in profit on higher costs.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit fell to £900K from 969K on-year and revenue was roughly flat at £14m.
Finance costs rose to £336K from £201K.
'The 2020 year and sales activity began ahead of the board's expectations and lettings was ahead and remains so against the full year effect of the tenant fee ban. This reflects well on the strategies we have adopted,' the company said.
'The market will remain challenging whilst the fallout from Covid-19 unwinds and it is too early to assess the scale and timing of Covid-19's impact,' it added.
At 9:11am: [LON:HUNT] Hunters Property Plc share price was +4p at 40.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Latest share price and company details: