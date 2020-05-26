StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services group Gateley said it expected to report higher revenue this year even as the Covid-19 pandemic had slowed growth.
For the financial year ended 30 April, the company said it expected that revenue for 2020 would be not less than £108m, compared with £103.5m on-year.
The group's audited 2020 results were expected to be announced in September 2020.
At 9:28am: [LON:GTLY] Gateley Holdings PLC share price was +1p at 153p
