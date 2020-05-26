StockMarketWire.com - Training solutions provider SimiGon said it had established a new mergers and acquisitions team, to be led by chief operating officer Jack Sarnicki.
'The company is seeking to acquire simulation & training businesses that are aligned with the company's strategic focus in the government and commercial training and simulation market,' SimiGon said.
Sarnicki said the company was in the 'enviable position' of having both the financial ability and support of key shareholders to pursue deals.
At 9:32am: [LON:SIM] SimiGon Ltd share price was 0p at 7p
