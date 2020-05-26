StockMarketWire.com - Listed residential landlord Grainger said it had appointed Paul Glibbery as chief information officer, with responsibility for driving the company's technology transformation.
Glibbery joined Grainger with over 20 years of extensive experience leading the delivery of global technology and digital business transformation programmes for major brands including Hewlett Packard, Airbus and Fujitsu.
In his new role, Glibbery would join Grainger's executive committee and be responsible for overseeing the delivery and implementation of its connect platform and all IT operations within the business.
At 9:53am: [LON:GRI] Grainger PLC share price was +13.9p at 275.5p
