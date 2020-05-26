StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Vast Resources said a second shipment of equipment had arrived over the long weekend at its Baita Plai polymetallic mine in Romania.
The shipment included 42 one-cubic-metre underground wagons and railway cutting and bending equipment.
'The arrival of the second shipment at Baita Plai now means that the company has all the essential equipment necessary for the commencement of production at Baita Plai,' Vast Resources said.
Another three shipments were due up until 17 July and included equipment such as an underground rock loader, mining jackhammers and slurry pumps.
At 9:56am: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.16p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: