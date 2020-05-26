StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Dev Clever said it had appointed Tim Heaton, chief operating officer, to the company's board of directors with immediate effect.
Heaton was previously the business development director for EMEA at Oracle and joined the company on 1 October 2019 to develop and lead the accelerated global commercialisation of the company's software.
At 10:02am: [LON:DEV] share price was -0.05p at 6.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
