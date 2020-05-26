StockMarketWire.com - Bus company Rotala said it had completed the sale of its long leasehold depot at Atherton in Greater Manchester to J Fisher & Sons for £600k.
The depot had become surplus to requirements when the company acquired a depot in Bolton in August.
Proceeds of the sale, struck at around book value, would be used to cut debt.
At 1:06pm: [LON:ROL] Rotala PLC share price was 0p at 34.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
