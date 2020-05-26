StockMarketWire.com - Building services and energy supplier Bilby said it had secured new banking facilities worth £9.8m from HSBC.
The company said its previous debt facility comprised a £3.3m term loan and a £6.5m overdraft.
It had been restructured and now represented a £7.3m term loan and a £2.5m overdraft. Bilby said it had also agreed with HSBC that the first covenant test would be to achieve minimum earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBTIDA) of £1.1 million for the year ending 31 March 2021.
'The new facility and changes to the covenants provide maximum flexibility for the group, which continues to benefit from long term contracts and, when conditions allow, will enable Bilby to capture revenues from deferred work as a result of Covid-19,' Bilby said.
The company said it expected to reported revenue for the year through March 2020 in the region of £65m and an underlying EBITDA of about £4.6m.
At 1:27pm: [LON:BILB] Bilby Plc share price was +0.5p at 18.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: