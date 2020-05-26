StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Altyn said it had taken delivery of a drilling rig at its Sekisovskoye project in Kazakhstan.
The rig, sourced from Sweden's Epiroc, had capacity of 400 metres per month.
'This equipment will accelerate the horizontal development of the Sekisovskoye deposit as well as the expansion of the underground transport declines, therefore improving access to the mining blocks and maintaining production growth momentum,' Altyn said.
Further equipment deliveries were scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks, including a long-hole production drill and an exploration rig.
At 2:05pm: [LON:ALTN] Altyn Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.03p at 1.48p
