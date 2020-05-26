StockMarketWire.com - Operations management software group Checkit said its first-quarter revenue had risen 13%, but it warned it would post significant impairment charges for the year just gone by.
The company said it had delayed the release of its results for the year through January to 16 June, due to the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on auditing.
'The board intends to take a robust approach in its impairment testing of the group's intangible assets at the balance sheet date of 31 January 2020,' the company said.
'Because of the impossibility of predicting future cash flows from such assets in the present circumstances, significant write-downs are expected.'
Revenue for the three months through April had risen to £3.5m, up from £3.1m on-year.
'The Covid-19 situation continues to evolve but remains highly uncertain,' Checkit said.
'There are early signs of customer plans to resume installation projects in Checkit UK for building management systems but both timing and quantum remain difficult to determine.'
'Healthcare opportunities remain strong and the Connected Workflow Management solution is seeing increased interest as a result of new product features.'
At 2:28pm: [LON:CKT] Checkit Plc share price was -2p at 34p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
