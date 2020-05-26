StockMarketWire.com - Mining project generator Altus Strategies said a drilling programme had commenced at the Tabakorole gold project in southern Mali.
The programme was focused on the 2.7-kilometre-long FT prospect and was being managed and financed by Glomin Services, under the first phase of a joint venture between Glomin and Altus.
'In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Glomin has established enhanced health and safety procedures at the project,' chief executive Steven Poulton said.
'We look forward to updating shareholders on the results from the drilling in due course.'
At 2:45pm: [LON:ALS] Altus Strategies Plc share price was +1p at 33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: