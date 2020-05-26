StockMarketWire.com - Power company Kibo Energy said a key contractor for its Bordersley power plant venture in the UK had resumed operations that would increase over the coming weeks.
The 5 megawatt gas-fired plant was being developed for Kibo Energy by 60%-subsidiary Mast Energy Developments.
Kibo said the venture had received confirmation from AB Impianti that it had, subject to certain ongoing Covid-19 safety measures, resumed operations.
AB was managing the end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction works for Bordersley.
'Although the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, with the gradual easing of lockdown and travel restrictions starting to take place around the world, we are delighted that AB have been able to resume operations, resulting in the recommencement of the EPC SoW,' chief executive Louis Coetzee said.
'This work programme will now be advanced as a matter of priority so that construction and ultimately commissioning can commence at Bordersley as soon as possible.'
At 2:58pm: [LON:KIBO] Kibo Mining share price was +0.02p at 0.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
