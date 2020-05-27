StockMarketWire.com - Subprime lender Provident Financial said it had tightened its lending standards in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, leading to a fall in customer numbers.
The company had also granted payment holidays to some borrowers affected by lockdowns.
New customer bookings at the company's Vanquis Bank division in the four months through April had fall by about 75%, while a credit line increase programme had been temporarily paused.
Receivables were about 10% lower than at December 2019, following a sharp drop in customer spending.
About 3% of Vanquis customer had been granted payment holidays and the company said that may trend to a moderately higher level by the end of July, when the three-month holiday period ends.
At the Moneybarn division, the level of payment holidays was around 22% of customers.'The rate of increase has slowed in recent weeks and positive customer outcomes remain the primary focus,' Provident said.
New business volumes at Moneybarn fell significantly in April, before starting to recover in May.
As a result, new business volumes had slipped about 20% year-to-date at the end of April.
Impairment had increased due to increased arrears 'and a prudent approach to the treatment of payment holidays, which are starting to stabilise'.
Chief executive Malcolm Le May said Provident had adapted quickly and efficiently.
'Our capital and liquidity positions remain extremely strong. We believe we have the strongest and most diverse funding options in our sector, a key competitive advantage for us,' he said.
Provident, which in March said it was scrapping its interim dividend, said macroeconomic provisions held by Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn had been updated to incorporate conservative unemployment forecasts.
'It is our intention to publish further detail on the assumptions adopted as part of our interim results, which we expect to announce in August,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
