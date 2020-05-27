StockMarketWire.com - Digital automotive marketplace Auto Trader said it would continue to support car dealers by cutting advertising prices by 25% in June.
The update followed new government's guidance a day earlier, confirming that vehicle retailers in England can reopen from 1 June.
'This recent government announcement is an important step forward for the automotive industry, and we will continue to support our customers as they resume trading,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: