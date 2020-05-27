StockMarketWire.com - Compliance and energy services group Sureserve posted a rise in first-half profit, as higher sales at its compliance division offset a weaker energy performance.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through March more than doubled to £2.6m, up from £1.1m on-year, as revenue rose 7% to £109.6m.
Sureserve said its order book, currently sitting at £323.7m, provided visibility of earnings, with about 90% covered for the full year.
'The nature of our work and clients is such that while we may see delays, we do not expect work to be cancelled,' the company said.
Sureserve did not declare an interim dividend.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
