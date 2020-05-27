StockMarketWire.com - Detection technology supplier Kromek said it had been awarded a $5.2m contract extension by the US Department of Defense to detect and identify pathogens in an urban environment.
Under the terms of the new contract, Kromek would conduct further work on its mobile wide-area bio-surveillance system capable of detecting airborne pathogens.
'The miniaturised system will be capable of detecting viruses and bacteria and is intended to be located on vehicles to detect the presence of a pathogenic threat. The small, unmanned system that will run all day will also be capable of being used in high footfall areas, such as hospitals and airports,' the company said.
The total contract period was up to June 2021, and the extension followed successful completion of the base period of the contract, which was awarded by Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in December 2018 to develop a vehicle-mounted biological-threat identifier.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: