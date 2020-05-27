StockMarketWire.com - Luxury furniture retailer Walker Greenbank said it was restarting manufacturing at its two UK factories.

The restart would proceed on a phased, demand-led basis, the company said.

Staff began to return last week to the company's Standfast & Barracks fabric printing factory in Lancaster.

This week, staff would return to its wallpaper printing factory, Anstey & Co, in Loughborough.




