StockMarketWire.com - Tool and equipment hire company HSS Hire Group reported narrower losses on improved margins.
The company said it would not pay a final dividend in respect of 2019, but would re-evaluate this position once the net debt leverage ratio falls below 2.5x, a policy which has been in place for some time.
The net debt leverage ratio fell to 2.8x from 3.3x on-year. For the year ended 28 December 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to £5.8m from £9.1m on-year as revenue rose 1.6% to £328m.
Like-for-like revenue grew 3.9% and margins improved to 19.5%, a 4.8% increase over the prior year's 18.6%. At 8:54am: [LON:HSS] HSS Hire Grp Plc share price was -0.5p at 29.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: