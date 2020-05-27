StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Amur Minerals said it had raised £0.5m gross through the placing of shares.

The company placed 47,619,048 shares at a price of 1.05p per share.

The proceeds of the placing would be used to 'progress development of the company's Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project and for general working capital purposes,' the company said.




