StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Amur Minerals said it had raised £0.5m gross through the placing of shares.
The company placed 47,619,048 shares at a price of 1.05p per share.
The proceeds of the placing would be used to 'progress development of the company's Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project and for general working capital purposes,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: