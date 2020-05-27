StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical development company Nuformix said it had formed an agreement with VistaGen Therapeutics to develop treatments for central nervous system (CNS) diseases including depression.
The two companies would develop novel cocrystal-based formulations of VistaGen's product candidates.
They would initially apply Nuformix's proprietary technology platform to develop patentable new crystalline forms of AV-101 that may offer superior delivery, an enhanced therapeutic profile and additional intellectual property protection.
'If successful, Nuformix and VistaGen will consider opportunities to extend the collaboration to other CNS therapeutic candidates with a view to unlocking additional therapeutic and commercial opportunities' Nuformix said.
At 9:57am: [LON:NFX] Nuformix Plc share price was -0.9p at 4.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
